WarnerMedia/Discovery deal may close in about three months - report
Jan. 05, 2022
- Discovery's Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) deal to purchase AT&T'S (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia is likely to close in about three months.
- The deal "is only a couple, let's call it three months away from completion," CNBC's David Faber said on the business news channel earlier.
- AT&T CEO John Stankey said today at a Citi investor conference the Warner Bros. Discovery media spin-off/merger is moving exactly according to plan (which envisioned a mid-2022 wrap-up).
- AT&T rose almost 4%, while DISCA gained 0.9%.
- "We're really pleased about the private letter ruling; you've seen we filed our S-4," Stankey says, and the next big step is moving toward the Discovery (DISCA) shareholder vote now that the European Union has cleared the transaction.