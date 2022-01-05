WarnerMedia/Discovery deal may close in about three months - report

Jan. 05, 2022 11:16 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCA, DISCBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments

Summer TCA Tour - Day 3

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Discovery's Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) deal to purchase AT&T'S (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia is likely to close in about three months.
  • The deal "is only a couple, let's call it three months away from completion," CNBC's David Faber said on the business news channel earlier.
  • AT&T CEO John Stankey said today at a Citi investor conference the Warner Bros. Discovery media spin-off/merger is moving exactly according to plan (which envisioned a mid-2022 wrap-up).
  • AT&T rose almost 4%, while DISCA gained 0.9%.
  • "We're really pleased about the private letter ruling; you've seen we filed our S-4," Stankey says, and the next big step is moving toward the Discovery (DISCA) shareholder vote now that the European Union has cleared the transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.