Empire State Realty Trust closes two multifamily assets for $307M, share repurchase authorized for $500M

Jan. 05, 2022 11:17 AM ETEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT +2.4%) concluded 327,469 sq. feet of new and expansion leases, and 47,451 sq. feet of renewals in the quarter ended Dec.31, 2021.
  • The company closed on two multifamily assets for $307M which includes $134M of debt on the Victory, that matures in 2033 and $52M of debt on 345 East 94th Street that matures in 2030.
  • In Q4, the company repurchased $37.9M of its stock at a weighted average price of $9.44/share which makes the cumulative total to $191.6M at a weighted average price of $8.59/share (represents ~7.5% of total shares outstanding as of Mar.5, 2020).
  • The board approved a new repurchase authorization of up to $500M of its Class A common stock and Empire State Realty, L.P.’s Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units for the period Jan.1, 2022 through Dec.31, 2023.
