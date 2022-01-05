Emerson Electric up to buy at RBC
Jan. 05, 2022 11:18 AM ETEMRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded to buy from hold at RBC this morning, as analyst Deane Dray sees a confluence of positive catalysts driving shares higher.
- The analyst sees valuation as attractive, relative to the market and his sum-of-the-parts analysis; he also sees this as the optimal time in the cycle for Emerson shares to outperform.
- Fiscal year 2022 guidance is conservative in his view, AspenTech looks to be a solid platform from which to grow the Company's software offering, and a rebound in oil-capex could provide a tailwind.
- Deane raises Emerson's price target from $104 to $116, targeting a healthy 17x 2022 EBITDA multiple; shares closed at ~$96 yesterday.
- With analysts upgrading cyclicals across the board on the back of an improved commodity environment and the promise of infrastructure spending, RBC looks to be in lock step with peers on this upgrade.