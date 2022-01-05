AVEO Oncology slips 10% despite deal to evaluate Fotivda in combination for kidney cancer

Jan. 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETAVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Businessman holds a red down arrow. The concept of reducing profits and income. Recession and the financial crisis. Capital outflow. Forecast

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of AVEO Oncology (AVEO -9.6%) are down this morning despite the company signing an agreement with privately held NiKang Therapeutics to examine a combination of Fotivda (tivozanib) with the latter's NKT2152 for renal cell carcinoma.
  • Fotivda is a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor. NKT2152 is a small molecule that inhibits hypoxia inducible factor 2α (HIF2α).
  • Fotivda is approved as a third-line therapy for relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma.
  • Terms call for NiKang will sponsor the trial and AVEO to co-fund it.
  • The phase 2 trial will begin some time this year.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics' take on AVEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.