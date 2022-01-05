AVEO Oncology slips 10% despite deal to evaluate Fotivda in combination for kidney cancer
Jan. 05, 2022 11:21 AM ETAVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of AVEO Oncology (AVEO -9.6%) are down this morning despite the company signing an agreement with privately held NiKang Therapeutics to examine a combination of Fotivda (tivozanib) with the latter's NKT2152 for renal cell carcinoma.
- Fotivda is a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor. NKT2152 is a small molecule that inhibits hypoxia inducible factor 2α (HIF2α).
- Fotivda is approved as a third-line therapy for relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- Terms call for NiKang will sponsor the trial and AVEO to co-fund it.
- The phase 2 trial will begin some time this year.
