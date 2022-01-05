Salesforce shares fall 5% as UBS cuts rating on growth concerns
Jan. 05, 2022 11:25 AM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares dropped by more than 5%, Wednesday, in the wake of UBS analyst Karl Keirstead cutting his rating on the cloud-software company because of concerns over some of its growth prospects.
- Kierstead cut his rating on Salesforce (CRM) to neutral from buy, and lowered his price target on the company's stock to $265 a share from $315. In a research note, Kierstad said questions about Salesforce's (CRM) MuleSoft business were part of the reason for his downgrade.
- When Salesforce (CRM) reported its most-recent quarterly results, MuleSoft showed slowing sales growth that dragged on the company's overall outlook. Kierstead said that customer surveys about MuleSoft brought up prices being too high and technical limitations among the reasons hampering MuleSoft sales.
- Kierstead added that Salesforce's (CRM) "organic growth" may be at risk this year as many customers are beginning to scale back their spending plans after almost two years of expanding software budgets due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Salesforce (CRM) recently got some praise from analyst Alex Zukin, of Wolfe Research, who named the company as one of his top software picks for 2022.