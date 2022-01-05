Meridian Bioscience wins FDA clearance for Curian Campy assay
Jan. 05, 2022 11:33 AM ETVIVOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Meridian Bioscience (VIVO -0.6%) announced that the FDA greenlighted the Curian Campy assay developed by the company to detect Campylobacter-specific antigens such as C. jejuni, C. coli, C. upsaliensis, and C. lari.
- A rapid, qualitative fluorescent immunoassay based on Curian immunofluorescent testing platform, the Campy assay can identify the antigen using human fecal specimens. Campylobacter infection is a highly prevalent infectious disease that can cause symptoms such as acute watery or bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, usually within 24 to 72 hours.
- "Curian Campy follows last year's successful launch of our Curian HpSA assay and is the next step in expanding our Curian test menu for gastrointestinal infections," Wes Lindsey, Vice President Global Research and Development - Diagnostics, remarked.
- In April, the company announced the 510(k) submission for Curian Campy assay to the FDA.