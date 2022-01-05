REE Automotive soars after unveiling new electric platform at CES
Jan. 05, 2022 11:34 AM ETREE Automotive Ltd. (REE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- REE Automotive Ltd. (REE +9.4%) is one of the biggest gainers in the electric vehicle sector after announcing that it is starting trials of its all-new P7 platform.
- The P7 platform is designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans. The fully flat P7 is said to offer the greatest interior space and volumetric efficiency for vehicles in classes 3-5 and supporting payloads of up to 8,800 lbs.
- The company says electric and autonomous vehicles built on top of REE's P7 platforms will be able to achieve driving ranges of up to 370 miles with max speeds of 80 mph.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) still trades lower than where first swapped hands after the SPAC deal closed.