RPM International Q2 earnings slip on inflation, supply chain problems
Jan. 05, 2022 11:35 AM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- RPM International (RPM +1.9%) shares rise to within $2 of their 52-week high after FQ2 earnings missed estimates while revenues rose by a greater than expected 10% to $1.64B, as higher costs and supply chain problems held down results.
- RPM reported net income of $124.9M attributable to shareholders in three months to November 30, compared with $127.7M the same period last year.
- "The decline in adjusted EBIT was in line with our outlook and was a result of continued material, wage and freight inflation, as well as supply chain disruptions that were exacerbated by Hurricane Ida and increased our conversion costs," RPM says.
- "Robust demand for our paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials led to strong double-digit sales growth at three of our four operating segments and drove consolidated top-line performance that was ahead of our projections," the company says.
- RPM says it expects to post double-digit consolidated sales growth in FQ3 and a 5%-15% decline in adjusted EBIT compared with the previous year.
- RPM and specialty chemicals peer PPG recently were upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI.