Core Scientific bitcoin mining production soars 313% in December

Mining rig for cryptocurrency

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

  • Core Scientific's bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining production of 1,044 in December jumps +313% on a M/M basis, holding a total of 5,296 BTC as of the end of 2021.
  • The company operated a fleet of ~67K ASIC BTC miners for its own account, which represents 6.6 exahash/second.
  • It provided infrastructure, technology and operating support for customers operating more than 80K ASICs, representing 6.9 EH/s of the Bitcoin Network.
  • Keep in mind that the company minted more BTC than Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) in December.
  • Note that Core Scientific will go public through a merger deal with special purpose acquisition company Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI).
  • "Our strong momentum positions us for continued growth in 2022," said Core Scientific CEO Mike Levitt.
  • Towards the end of November 2021, D.A. Davidson favored Core Scientific among crypto miners.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.