Core Scientific bitcoin mining production soars 313% in December
Jan. 05, 2022 11:39 AM ETPower & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (XPDI)BITF, MARABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Core Scientific's bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining production of 1,044 in December jumps +313% on a M/M basis, holding a total of 5,296 BTC as of the end of 2021.
- The company operated a fleet of ~67K ASIC BTC miners for its own account, which represents 6.6 exahash/second.
- It provided infrastructure, technology and operating support for customers operating more than 80K ASICs, representing 6.9 EH/s of the Bitcoin Network.
- Keep in mind that the company minted more BTC than Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) in December.
- Note that Core Scientific will go public through a merger deal with special purpose acquisition company Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI).
- "Our strong momentum positions us for continued growth in 2022," said Core Scientific CEO Mike Levitt.
- Towards the end of November 2021, D.A. Davidson favored Core Scientific among crypto miners.