Option Care Health, WellSky to launch CommonWell services for health data
Jan. 05, 2022 11:49 AM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Option Care Health (OPCH -1.3%) and WellSky will launch CommonWell Health Alliance services in Q2 2022, for better care coordination for more than 250K unique patients Option Care serves annually.
- CommonWell is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to creating universal access to health data via a person-centered, nationwide network.
- Option Care will join CommonWell through WellSky’s interoperability technology WellSky I/O, accessible within WellSky’s electronic health record system.
- “By partnering with WellSky to utilize CommonWell services, our referral partners will have greater transparency into the execution of their patients’ care plans, improving care coordination and outcomes,” said Option Care President and CEO John Rademacher.