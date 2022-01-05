Enbridge to consider private notes offering
- Enbridge (ENB +1.7%) moves higher after saying it is considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities in Canada on a private placement basis to redeem certain preference shares.
- The company does not provide details of the terms or timing for the potential offering, but says it plans to use the proceeds to redeem its issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preference shares, series 17.
- Enbridge recently said it plans to buy back C$1.5B worth of common shares in a normal course issuer bid, and raised its annual dividend by 3% to C$3.44/share.
- Enbridge boasts a strong dividend and the financial capacity to keep it growing, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.