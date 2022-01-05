Thermo Fisher Scientific closes acquisition of PeproTech
Jan. 05, 2022 11:57 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +1.3%) announced it completed the acquisition of PeproTech on Dec. 30 in an all-cash deal worth nearly $1.9B.
- Based in Cranbury, New Jersey, privately held PeproTech offers bioscience reagents known as recombinant proteins. The acquisition is set to complement Thermo Fisher's (NYSE:TMO) cell culture media products with PeproTech recombinant proteins portfolio.
- "In combination with our proprietary bioprocessing and cell culture technologies, this complementary transaction positions us to partner with our customers to drive the evolution of the fast-growing market for cell and gene therapies,” Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper remarked.
- PeproTech will join the company’s biosciences business and integrate into its Life Sciences Solutions Segment, revenue of which rose ~9% YoY in Q3 2021 to ~$3.7B.