Thermo Fisher Scientific closes acquisition of PeproTech

Jan. 05, 2022 11:57 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Thermo Fisher Scientific office in Whitby, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +1.3%) announced it completed the acquisition of PeproTech on Dec. 30 in an all-cash deal worth nearly $1.9B.
  • Based in Cranbury, New Jersey, privately held PeproTech offers bioscience reagents known as recombinant proteins. The acquisition is set to complement Thermo Fisher's (NYSE:TMO) cell culture media products with PeproTech recombinant proteins portfolio.
  • "In combination with our proprietary bioprocessing and cell culture technologies, this complementary transaction positions us to partner with our customers to drive the evolution of the fast-growing market for cell and gene therapies,” Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper remarked.
  • PeproTech will join the company’s biosciences business and integrate into its Life Sciences Solutions Segment, revenue of which rose ~9% YoY in Q3 2021 to ~$3.7B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.