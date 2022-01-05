Applied Materials, KLA Corp Lam Research all initiated with buy ratings at Jefferies

Jan. 05, 2022

Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiated coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) with buy ratings, noting that all three chip equipment makers are leaders in their industry and should generated high free cash flow for the foreseeable future.
  • Lipacis put a $197 price target on Applied Materials (AMAT), nearly 25% higher than where shares are currently trading, as he believes it will "post the highest [free cash flow] per share growth amongst the three in 2022 at 34%."
  • Applied Materials (AMAT) shares were slightly lower on Wednesday, trading at $157.86.
  • KLA Corp (KLAC) owns 50% of the process control market, accounting for 90% of the revenues. Lipacis noted that it has the highest exposure to logic and foundry, which account for 68% of its revenues.
  • "We view KLAC as the biggest play on Logic/Foundry CAPEX growth, and we believe KLAC has an opportunity to increase its capital return model to 100% from 70% of [free cash flow]," the analyst wrote in the note to investors.
  • Lipacis has a $515 price target on KLA Corp, which was recently changing hands at $433.60, slightly higher on the day.
  • Lam Research (LRCX) has higher exposure to the memory market than KLA Corp or Applied Materials, but it also has higher, more predictable services revenue than the other two companies.
  • Lam Research (LRCX) shares were recently changing hands at $710.12, more than 22% lower than Lipacis' $869 price target.
  • Last month, Applied Materials (AMAT) expanded its collaboration with the Institute of Microelectronics, a research institute of Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, for an R&D engagement.
