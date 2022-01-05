Aspira Women’s Health reports Q4 updates; partners Axia on genetics platform
Jan. 05, 2022 12:17 PM ETAspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)OBSV, ABBVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aspira Women’s Health (AWH +1.2%) provided preliminary Q4 operational results and announced an agreement with Axia Women’s Health to launch Aspira Synergy Genetics platform.
- The company said OVA1 volume in Q4 grew ~23.4% Y/Y to 4,750 units.
- The number of tests in Q4 represented a quarterly record and a 11% increase sequentially compared to Q3 test volume of 4,281.
- In Q4, the number of ordering physicians increased 22.8% Y/Y to 3,211.
- The company said it plans to launch its laboratory developed test (LDT) OvaWatch in two stages – single use and serial monitoring. Aspira expects to launch the serial monitoring test at the end of 2022/early 2023.
- Aspira added that it is developing an LDT with the specimens provided by its collaborators, ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), while simultaneously seeking FDA breakthrough designation for EndoCheck with the first FDA “Principles for Good Machine Learning Practices.”
- “Early results indicate a solid performance in our test volumes this quarter. We are focused on continuing to execute and are pleased by the progress in the development of our OvaWatch and EndoCheck programs,” said Aspira CEO Valerie Palmieri.
- In a separate release, Aspira said it signed a five-year agreement with Axia Women's Health to launch Aspira Synergy Genetics platform.
- Under agreement, Axia providers will be able to conduct genetic testing in-house using the proprietary Aspira Synergy Genetics platform. This will allow Axia Women’s Health providers to offer carrier screening services to the nearly half a million patients they serve.