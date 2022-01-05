Aethon looks to find buyer for Haynesville acreage at $6B+ valuation

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Aethon Energy, a Dallas-based energy firm with oil & gas assets across the US, is looking to offload Louisiana gas acreage for $6B+, according to sources familiar with the deal; the market and bankers begin to distill a list of potential buyers.
  • Rig count has held up well in the basin, as the low-cost gas resource has generated solid returns for drillers, even as higher-cost basins have reduced activity through the downturn.
  • As the market distills the list of potential buyers, Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) and Southwestern (NYSE:SWN) offer adjacent acreage, and potential for operational synergies; though the price tag would make a transaction difficult for the two companies and their current $5B-8B market capitalizations.
  • BP (NYSE:BP), in defense of their ill-timed BHP (NYSE:BHP) acquisition, often indicated that the Haynesville assets they acquired in the deal offered the best IRR's in BP's global portfolio.
  • Larger majors like Exxon (NYSE:XOM), or gassy large-caps like newly formed Coterra (NYSE:CTRA) could also be in the running.
  • With Conoco (NYSE:COP) recently closing on Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) Permian assets, and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) buying more acreage in the Marcellus, it would appear that M&A activity is indeed heating up.
