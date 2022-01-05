MoneyGram announces minority investment in U.S.-based cryptocurrency cash exchange, Coinme

Jan. 05, 2022 12:21 PM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MoneyGram International (MGI -0.3%) completed a strategic minority investment in Coinme, cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S.
  • This makes the company ~4% owner in Coinme, closes out Coinme's Series A financing round and provides MoneyGram with a direct ownership position in one of the first and fastest growing cryptocurrency companies in the world.
  • MoneyGram announced its original partnership with Coinme in May 2021 for creating a crypto-to-cash model by building a bridge to connect bitcoin to local fiat currency.
  • MoneyGram and Coinme have additional initiatives in the pipeline that are expected to continue to increase the partnership's value.
