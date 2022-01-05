JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America cut to Hold at SocGen on valuation, NII outlook
Jan. 05, 2022 12:21 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Societe Generale analyst Andrew Lim downgrades JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.5%) to Hold from Buy on its expensive valuation combined with SocGen's expectation that yield curve flattening will "crimp NII growth and future price performance."
- Trims price target to $175 from $195.
- Expects JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) 2022 EPS to decline by 3% on lower net interest income, but remains 7% ahead of consensus. "Although our NII estimate is modestly lower than consensus, this is outweighed by more positive stance on IB (investment banking) revenues, where JPM is the largest operator in the space," Lim writes in a note to clients.
- He also cuts Bank of America (BAC +0.4%) to Hold from Buy for similar reasons. "We express our more pessimistic expectations that U.S. rates will increase only modestly and that the yield curve will likely flatten. That has negative implications for BoA's longer term net NII growth," Lim writes in a separate note.
- The Hold rating on JPM agrees with the Neutral Quant rating, while both SA Authors' average rating and average Wall Street rating are Bullish.
- The rating on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), though, diverges from the Very Bullish Quant rating and the Bullish average Wall Street rating. It's aligned with the average SA Authors' rating of Neutral.
- Note that BAC shows up as the second-best rated bank (with market cap over $2B) in SA's stock screener.
- SA contributor On the Pulse takes a bearish stance on BAC, citing a historically high price/tangible book value ratio.