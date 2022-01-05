Nucor, Bausch Health near session highs amid positive mentions on CNBC
Jan. 05, 2022 12:22 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE), BHC, CVX, LLY, HONBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) neared session highs, up 7.1%after positive mentions from CNBC commentators. Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) turned positive after CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended the shares for 2022 and raised his price targe for his Investing Club.
- Cramer said he holds steelmaker Nucor in his charitable trust and CNBC contributor Joe Terranova also said he likes the shares.
- "This is a cheap stock and this is a stock that's breaking out technically and it's liquidating the pessimism," Terranova said on CNBC. "I'm very willing to step into that trade right here with the stock trading somewhere around $125 I think it goes a lot higher, I really do."
- Last month, Nucor guides Q4 earnings slightly below the consensus; updates on share buyback.
- Cramer raised his price target on Bausch Health (BHC) for his Investing Club to $36 from $29 ahead of JPMorgan's Healthcare conference next week. He expects the company will give an update on its strategic plans, including the upcoming IPO spinoff of Solta Medical. Cramer initiated a position in BHC last month for his Investing Club.
- BHC CEO Joe Papa "has done everything you can ask," Cramer said on CNBC. "The Bausch, which is going to be the fundamental piece that you are going to get, is still the premium, the Mercedes of eyecare."
- Cramer added he likes a big break up story and he likes Bausch Health as the best break up, better than Johnson & Johnson and General Electric break ups.
- Other Cramer picks for 2022 including Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).
- Yesterday, Honeywell cut at Credit Suisse, which now favors GE in aerospace recovery.
- Yesterday, Store Capital falls as CNBC commentator sells shares, buys Carlyle Group, recommends Viper Energy.