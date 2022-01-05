Enphase Energy downgraded at BofA ahead of critical transition year
Jan. 05, 2022 12:27 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Enphase Energy (ENPH -7.1%) is today's biggest loser on the S&P 500 after Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $187 price target, slashed from $297, following the company's recent analyst day, which highlighted efforts to diversify beyond its core microinverter sales "but affirmed our concerns of a slower transition than perceived."
- BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith sees 2022 as a transition year, "as Resi storage efforts principally and [management] entrenches itself with long-tail installers to ensure a pathway to sustained and potentially ever higher margins."
- The analyst stresses Enphase's "clear long-term ability to pivot to 40% gross margins as it becomes entrenched with installers through software integration and additional product portfolio," but he expects to see near-term EBITDA growth slower than recent trend.
- Enphase Energy shares have slipped slightly over the past year and trade 40% below their 52-week high $282.46 posted in mid-November.