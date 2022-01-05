Enphase Energy downgraded at BofA ahead of critical transition year

Jan. 05, 2022 12:27 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Solar panels on the tiled roof of the building in the sun. Top view through grape leaves. Image for illustration on energy, self-reliance, autonomy and security.

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH -7.1%) is today's biggest loser on the S&P 500 after Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $187 price target, slashed from $297, following the company's recent analyst day, which highlighted efforts to diversify beyond its core microinverter sales "but affirmed our concerns of a slower transition than perceived."
  • BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith sees 2022 as a transition year, "as Resi storage efforts principally and [management] entrenches itself with long-tail installers to ensure a pathway to sustained and potentially ever higher margins."
  • The analyst stresses Enphase's "clear long-term ability to pivot to 40% gross margins as it becomes entrenched with installers through software integration and additional product portfolio," but he expects to see near-term EBITDA growth slower than recent trend.
  • Enphase Energy shares have slipped slightly over the past year and trade 40% below their 52-week high $282.46 posted in mid-November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.