El Salvador prepares 20 bills to provide 'legal certainty' for bitcoin bond issuance: Reuters
Jan. 05, 2022
- El Salvador plans to send Congress about 20 bills to provide a legal foundation for issuing bitcoin (BTC-USD) bonds, Reuters reports, citing Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya in an interview.
- The bills will "provide a legal structure and legal certainty to everyone who buys the bitcoin bond," Zelaya said.
- Recall towards the end of November when El Salvador - the first country to make bitcoin legal tender - said it will fund its "Bitcoin City" with sovereign bonds backed by the crypto. Half of the proceeds are going towards buying more BTC.
- The planned legislation will "cover and guarantee the #Bitcoin #VolcanoBonds, but also a full re-engineering of the economy and of the way a nation state does business," El Salvador President Nayib Bukele writes in a Twitter post.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.4%) continues to fade from its mid-November all-time high as it trades slightly below its 200-day simple moving average.
