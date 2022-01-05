U.S. looking at 1 million new jobs for December - Pantheon Macro
Jan. 05, 2022 12:53 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Small business and private jobs data point to a big gain in nonfarm payrolls in Friday's official employment report.
- Pantheon Macro Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson predicts that payrolls rose by 1M last month based on estimates from ADP and Homebase.
- The latest Homebase small business numbers indicate an unadjusted rise of 1.05M for December nonfarm payrolls, while ADP showed a rise in private payrolls of 807K for the month. That was more than double forecasts.
- "ADP’s reading is a bit lower than the 1M-plus increase in private payrolls signaled by the Homebase small business employment data, but it is consistent with our view that the consensus forecast for Friday’s official payroll number, 424K, is too low," Shepherdson writes in a note. "Neither the ADP nor the Homebase numbers are consistently right about the official data, but when both point in the same direction, we are not going to ignore them; we’re sticking with our 1,000K forecast for Friday."
- "The story here, perhaps, is that the fading of some of the forces holding back labor supply - enhanced/extended unemployment benefits, and school/childcare closures - combined with strong labor demand, triggered rising participation late last year, facilitating a surge in payrolls," he adds. "This could be interrupted in the January numbers by the Omicron Covid wave, but it looks as though December survey week fell in something of a sweet spot, after the Delta wave faded but before the Omicron surge began."
