New Jersey Resources cut at Mizuho as CEV outlook turns 'less clean'
Jan. 05, 2022 12:45 PM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- New Jersey Resources (NJR -2.1%) dips into the red after Mizuho downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $42 price target, citing an outlook for Clean Energy Ventures that is "less clean" than previously.
- Mizuho's Gabriel Moreen sees fewer areas for potential near-term downside to New Jersey Resources shares with the SRL rate case now behind the company, but the flip side is that NJR has fewer potential upside catalysts and faces headwinds in Clean Energy Ventures, which is a growth priority through 2024.
- 2022 CEV capex "may be de-risked from a cost standpoint, but widening of segment capex breakpoints speaks to supply chain pressures," Moreen writes, and SREC II economics "appear less constructive if input costs increase near-term, and could force NJR to more aggressively pursue solar projects outside of New Jersey, where it does not maintain an advantage."
- New Jersey Resources is "a great dividend aristocrat that can beat inflation," Brad Thomas writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.