Hot Stocks: DE self-driving tractor; NKLA gets order; CRM, ROKU drop on analyst comments
Jan. 05, 2022 12:53 PM ETDeere & Company (DE), CRMNKLA, USAK, ROKUBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Autonomy provided a major theme in Wednesday's midday trading, although the conversation about self-driving vehicles centered on an expected source. Farm equipment maker Deere (NYSE:DE) got a boost in intraday action after it announced plans to launch a fully autonomous tractor.
- Elsewhere in the high-tech vehicle space, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced that it has received an order from USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for its electric trucks.
- Analyst comments provided another key driver during intraday trading. Both Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) lost ground in the wake of separate bearish notes from market experts.
Gainers
- The prospect of autonomous vehicles has lived in investors' dreams for a long time. Now, Deere (DE) is getting in on the action, announcing that it has created a fully autonomous tractor that is ready for large-scale production.
- The farm equipment maker, which unveiled the product at CES 2022, plans to begin selling the tractor later this year. Bolstered by the news, shares rose about 2% in midday action.
- Nikola (NKLA) also edged up in intraday action following an order from USA Truck Inc. (USAK). The deal includes the initial purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks and the option to buy another 90 trucks over the next two years.
- NKLA posted a substantial rally early in the session, fueled by news of the sale. The stock reversed a large chunk of its gains during the late morning but remained higher by about 1% in midday action.
Decliners
- Salesforce (CRM) dropped more than 5% in intraday trading after UBS downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy. Analyst Karl Keirstead pointed to evidence that business customers were cutting back on their spending levels.
- A cautious analyst comment also weighed on Roku (ROKU). The stock dropped 8% after Atlantic initiated coverage with an Underweight rating. The firm also gave ROKU a price target of $136, implying a nearly 50% downside from the levels the stock saw earlier this week.
- In announcing the bearish view, analyst Hamilton Faber blamed his forecast on slowing U.S. growth.
- Ready for more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks? Head over to SA's On The Move section.