Constellation Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Jan. 05, 2022 12:55 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.79 (-9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (-6.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.
