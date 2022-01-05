Constellation Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 12:55 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.79 (-9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.