ConAgra Brands Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 12:55 PM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.02B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.