Lamb Weston Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 12:58 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-51.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.