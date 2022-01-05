Helen of Troy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 12:59 PM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.16 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $554.23M (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HELE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.