NFT marketplace OpenSea raises $300M, valuing company at $13.3B
Jan. 05, 2022 1:02 PM ETBBIG, YVR, WKEY, DLPN, HMBLBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea raises $300M in a Series C Funding round at a $13.3B post money valuation, according to the company's blog post.
- Venture capital firms Paradigm and Coatue led the round, with some new and existing investors also participating, the blog says.
- The funds will be used to accelerate product development, improve customer support and safety, and invest in the wider NFT and Web3 community.
- Some NFT-related stocks that are making the biggest price swings on Wednesday include: Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL -6.7%), Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (DLPN -2.3%), WISeKey International (WKEY -3.7%), Liquid Media (YVR +3.7%) and Vinco Ventures (BBIG -4.3%).
- Previously, (March 7, 2021) OpenSea grew its monthly sales to $86.3M in February.