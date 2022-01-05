NFT marketplace OpenSea raises $300M, valuing company at $13.3B

  • Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea raises $300M in a Series C Funding round at a $13.3B post money valuation, according to the company's blog post.
  • Venture capital firms Paradigm and Coatue led the round, with some new and existing investors also participating, the blog says.
  • The funds will be used to accelerate product development, improve customer support and safety, and invest in the wider NFT and Web3 community.
  • Some NFT-related stocks that are making the biggest price swings on Wednesday include: Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL -6.7%), Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (DLPN -2.3%), WISeKey International (WKEY -3.7%), Liquid Media (YVR +3.7%) and Vinco Ventures (BBIG -4.3%).
  • Previously, (March 7, 2021) OpenSea grew its monthly sales to $86.3M in February.
