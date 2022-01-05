Kazakhstan riots escalate - 40% of global uranium supply hangs in the balance
Jan. 05, 2022 1:05 PM ETCCJ, SRUUFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor15 Comments
- As reported previously, protests related to a fuel price hike in the OPEC+ nation of Kazakhstan turned violent overnight, leading the Government to resign.
- Although the President offered to reinstate fuel price caps, the situation appears to have gone from bad to worse - according to the AP, the President's home has been set ablaze as the military struggles to control rioters, the Jerusalem Post is reporting the Country's largest airport has been taken over by rioters, and Netblocks has indicated internet service is down across the Country.
- Uranium stocks are higher on the news, as analysts debate the future of uranium production in the world's number one exporter of the resource - Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is up ~8% today and ~17% since protests began, while the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) volume has already eclipsed prior record highs.