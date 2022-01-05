New York Fed develops new index to gauge supply chain pressures
Jan. 05, 2022 1:15 PM ETRPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York constructs a new metric to track just how much pressure the global supply chain is experiencing amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Global Supply Chain Pressure Index integrates a number of commonly used metrics "with an aim to provide a more comprehensive summary of potential disruptions affecting global supply chains," the authors led by NY Fed Assistant Vice President Gianluca Benigno said in a post on the New York Fed's website.
- Specifically, the new index includes the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping raw materials; the Harpex Index, which tracks container shipping rate changes in the charter market; and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that measure the cost of air transportation to and from the U.S.
- It also adds in Purchase Manager Index surveys for key regions in the global supply chain and data from the Institute of Supply Management's manufacturing survey.
- As seen in the chart above, the GSCPI saw a substantial rise in 2011 as a result of two natural disasters — the Tohoku earthquake in Japan and flooding in Thailand. The index rose again during China-U.S. trade disputes in 2017-18. "The spikes in the GSCPI associated with the aforementioned events pale in comparison to what has been observed since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the authors point out.
- Looking ahead, "the GSCPI seems to suggest that global supply chain pressures, while still historically high, have peaked and might start to moderate somewhat going forward," they said.
