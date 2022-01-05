Rapid antigen tests lag PCR tests in early detection of COVID-19 - study
Jan. 05, 2022
- A recently published study raises concerns over the ability of the rapid antigen tests to identify the Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the early days of the infection.
- The study conducted in December 2021 involved 30 individuals in New York and San Francisco who were receiving both antigen tests and more reliable PCR tests.
- On days 0 and 1 following a positive PCR test, all antigen tests indicated false-negative results for the infection while PCR tests returned positive. Yet, the viral load detected by PCR tests in as many as 28 of 30 cases was strong enough to infect others, Stat News reported. Notably, in four cases, infected people were found to have transmitted the virus to others before they had a positive result on the rapid test.
- “Based on viral load and transmissions confirmed through epidemiological investigation, most Omicron cases were infectious for several days before being detectable by rapid antigen tests,” authors wrote.
- The study assessed BinaxNow from Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Quickvue rapid antigen test from Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL). It was yet to undergo peer review.
- “I think that with every new variant that comes scientists have to question whether the things that were previously true are still true,” said the lead author of the study Blythe Adamson, who is also the principal epidemiologist at Infectious Economics in New York.
- However, the authors emphasize that results don’t question the value of rapid tests. While the tests identified the virus in every case, they, however, lagged PCR tests in the detection.
Last week, the FDA warned that rapid antigen tests might have a lower sensitivity despite their ability to detect the Omicron variant.
- With the resurgence of COVID-19, the demand for rapid antigen tests has increased. Recently, retail giants Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) have decided to raise the price of BinaxNOW following the expiry of a deal with the White House.