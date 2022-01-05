GM's BrightDrop lands more electric van orders from Walmart and FedEx

Jan. 05, 2022

  • General Motors Company (GM -2.6%) confirms at CES that both Walmart (WMT +1.9%) and FedEx (FDX +0.1%) plan to add thousands of electric delivery vans produced by the company's BrightDrop subsidiary to their fleets. Walmart inked a deal for 5K BrightDrop vans, while FedEx agreed to a deal for 2K more vehicles over the next several years over its initial order of 500 vans. The FDX order could be increased to 20K electric vans.
  • The BrightDrop EV600 has 600 cubic feet of cargo space and can travel up to 250 miles on a full battery, while the smaller EV410 features 400 cubic feet of cargo space and also features driving range of 250 miles per charge.
  • Sector watch: Ford (F +0.6%), Rivian (RIVN -8.4%) and Arrival (ARVL -5.5%) are all looking to sell commercial electric vans as well.
  • GM is making a decent-sized splash at CES this year with the highly-anticipated electric Chevy Silverado being unveiled.
