AppTech shares plunge 80% after reverse stock split, public offering and Nasdaq uplisting
Jan. 05, 2022 2:00 PM ETAppTech Corp. (APCX), APCXWBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Shares of AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX)(APCXW) plunged Wednesday after the fintech uplisted its shares to Nasdaq, conducted a reverse stock split and finalized a $15M underwritten public offering.
- AppTech shares were down 80% in afternoon trading at $2.73 shortly before 2 p.m. ET. The stock ended trading Tuesday at a $13.68 adjusted close on the OTC market after factoring in the effects of a 1-for-9.5 reverse stock split.
- AppTech also said late Tuesday that it had priced an offering of 3.6M units at $4.15 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one common share at the exercise price of $5.1875 per share.
- The offering also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 542,168 additional common shares and/or warrants at the public price to cover any over-allotments.
- AppTech's shares and warrants began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “APCX” for shares and “APCXW" for warrants.
- Based in Carlsbad, Calif., AppTech is a developer of digital payment and banking platforms.
