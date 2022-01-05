Cloudflare declines again on heavy volume, adding to weekly losses
Jan. 05, 2022 1:48 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares declined sharply again on Wednesday, falling more than 5% to trade at $108.35, as high-growth tech stocks continued to add to their weekly losses.
- More than 3 million shares were traded just shortly before 2 p.m., nearly 75% of the average daily volume.
- Over the past five trading days, going back to late 2021, Cloudflare (NET) has declined more than 18%, as investors rotate out of high-growth tech stocks into value stocks.
- Shares of Cloudflare (NET) have shed more than 25% of their value over the past month and have fallen nearly 50% since reaching a 52-week high in mid-November.
- On Tuesday, more than 9.7 million shares of Cloudflare (NET) had changed hands, more than twice the average daily volume of just over 4.2 million shares.
- Last month, Cloudflare (NET) said it had acquired Zaraz to boost website speed and security without sacrificing privacy.