Cloudflare declines again on heavy volume, adding to weekly losses

Jan. 05, 2022 1:48 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor11 Comments

Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares declined sharply again on Wednesday, falling more than 5% to trade at $108.35, as high-growth tech stocks continued to add to their weekly losses.
  • More than 3 million shares were traded just shortly before 2 p.m., nearly 75% of the average daily volume.
  • Over the past five trading days, going back to late 2021, Cloudflare (NET) has declined more than 18%, as investors rotate out of high-growth tech stocks into value stocks.
  • Shares of Cloudflare (NET) have shed more than 25% of their value over the past month and have fallen nearly 50% since reaching a 52-week high in mid-November.
  • On Tuesday, more than 9.7 million shares of Cloudflare (NET) had changed hands, more than twice the average daily volume of just over 4.2 million shares.
  • Last month, Cloudflare (NET) said it had acquired Zaraz to boost website speed and security without sacrificing privacy.
