Are Kazakhstan riots driving the price of bitcoin?
Jan. 05, 2022 By: Nathan Allen
- As previously reported, riots in Kazakhstan have lead to the Government resigning, an airport capture, and perhaps most importantly for bitcoin (BTC-USD), an internet blackout.
- In mid 2021, as China was cracking down on bitcoin miners, Kazakhstan was welcoming them - according to Cambridge University, Kazakhstan became the world's third-largest player in the coin mining industry.
- But with energy-price increases and now an absence of internet service entirely, Coindesk is reporting that hashrates are falling across a number of pools commonly used by Kazakhstani miners.
- What comes next in the unfolding story is unclear, but a further escalation in violence has the potential to upset the Uranium (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ), oil (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) and even bitcoin market.