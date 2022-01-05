Aehr Test Systems Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.03M
- Over the last 2 years, AEHR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- The company raised its annual revenue guidance ~80% on the back of semiconductor test and burn-in sales for electric vehicles.