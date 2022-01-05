Simulations Plus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.23M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SLP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.