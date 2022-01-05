What to expect from WBA's FQ1 performance?

Jan. 05, 2022 2:03 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.87B (-9.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Sales climbed ~8.6% YoY to $132.5B for FY21 and beat analyst expectations in FQ4, recording the fifth consecutive quarterly beat.
  • In the earnings call that followed, Walgreens Boots Alliance outlined guidance of flat EPS with the base business growth of 4% for FY22. Baird estimates COVID-19 vaccines and testing will drive a material guidance increase, despite any conservative assumptions by management.

WBA FY22 Outlook

WBA Long Term Outlook

