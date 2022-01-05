What to expect from WBA's FQ1 performance?
Jan. 05, 2022 2:03 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.87B (-9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Sales climbed ~8.6% YoY to $132.5B for FY21 and beat analyst expectations in FQ4, recording the fifth consecutive quarterly beat.
- In the earnings call that followed, Walgreens Boots Alliance outlined guidance of flat EPS with the base business growth of 4% for FY22. Baird estimates COVID-19 vaccines and testing will drive a material guidance increase, despite any conservative assumptions by management.
- Walgreens added Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in stores nationwide in October, and began administering Pfizer's vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores from November.
- Recent key developments: Walgreens reportedly received a takeover offer for its Boots drugstore chain in the U.K. at the start of 2022. In the previous month, it capped sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer amid a surge in demand due to the Omicron threat. The pharmacy group also acquired a 30% stake McKesson had in their German wholesaler joint venture.
- Morgan Stanley recently downgraded WBA to Underweight, citing "limited visibility" on the healthcare strategy and flat projected earnings growth through FY23.
- Recent SA contributor analyses on WBA have been largely bullish, with one highlighting its expanding customer base amid the pandemic as a strength.