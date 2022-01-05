Schnitzer Steel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 2:05 PM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (+205.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $857.06M (+74.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCHN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.