Nielsen shares fall 3% as Morgan Stanley cuts TV ratings leader to underweight

Jan. 05, 2022 2:05 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)CMCSA, CMA, T, GOOG, VIACBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

  • TV ratings measurement company Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) fell 3% by Wednesday afternoon in the wake of getting downgraded by Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan.
  • In a research note, Kaplan cut her rating on Nielsen (NLSN) to underweight, or the equivalent of sell, from equal weight, and also lowered her price target on Nielsen's (NLSN) to $19 a share from $25. Kaplan said there were several factors behind her reassessment of Nielsen, including what she called "competitive alternatives" that are gaining ground in the TV viewing measurement and advertising industry.
  • "VideoAmp recently secured a contract with ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)," Kaplan said. "ComScore recently announced agreements with YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Univision (NASDAQ:CMCSA), expanding its footprint as a competitor in the market. Lastly, NBCU, WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), and ViacomCBS have begun initiatives to develop alternative industry measurement solutions."
  • Kaplan that while there have been attempts to displace Nielsen (NLSN) "as the currency of media ad [spending]," the state of technology, funding and competition "leaves us more cautious."
  • Kaplan added that Nielsen (NLSN) hasn't really made the kind of headways into connected, or streaming TV that it has in traditional linear television.
  • "Linear ad dollars have held up," Kaplan said. "However, ompetition within connected measurement continues to intensify and sports are increasingly shifting away from the linear format."
  • In November, Nielsen (NLSN) said it was revamping its TV measurement methods to include ratings for commercials on linear television programs.
