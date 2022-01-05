Lucid Group plans to start delivering cars in Europe this year
Jan. 05, 2022 2:06 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lucid Group (LCID -4.6%) trades lower on a day that many high-growth story stocks are slumping in an investor rotation toward value. Shares of LCID are now down about 17% over the last six weeks and are off 42% from their post-SPAC high (see the advanced chart).
- There is some positive news out on Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) with the company tweeting that expansion to European markets will begin this year. Specific delivery information by nation is expected to be posted later.
- Lucid (LCID) has been taking online reservations from customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
