- The Federal Open Market Committee discussed how it might start policy "normalization" through raising the federal funds rate target range then shrinking its balance sheet in a "gradual and predictable manner," according to the minutes for the policymakers' Dec. 14-15 meeting.
- As in the previous normalization process after the financial crisis, "changes in the target range for the federal funds rate should be the Committee's primary means for adjusting the stance of monetary policy in support of its maximum-employment and price-stability objectives," participants said.
- They prefer that mechanism because there's "less uncertainty about the effects of changes in the federal funds rate on the economy than about the effects of changes in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet," the minutes showed.
- "Almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase in the target range for the federal funds rate," the minutes said. (Added at 2:16 PM ET).
- And "many" Fed members said the appropriate pace of balance sheet runoff would likely be faster than the previous tightening cycle. (Added 2:18 PM ET.)
- Because the current weighted average maturity of the Federal Reserve's Treasury holdings is shorter than at the beginning of the previous normalization cycle (in 2014), "depending on the size of any caps put on the pace of runoff, the balance sheet could potentially shrink faster than last time" if the committee's approach in phasing out the reinvestment of maturing Treasury securities and principal payments on agency MBS is similar.
- Still, several members voiced concerns about vulnerabilities in the Treasury market and how they could affect the "appropriate pace of balance sheet normalization."
- Some Fed officials suggested that removing accommodation by relying more on balance sheet reduction and less on rate increases could help limit yield curve flattening through the normalization process. (Added 2:21 PM ET.)
- Recall that the central bankers announced their plan to double the pace of asset purchase tapering at the end of the meeting, implying that the taper will wrap up in March 2022.
