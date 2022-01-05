Starwood Property Trust gains after CNBC mention

Jan. 05, 2022 2:07 PM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) rose 1.4% at least partly after the stock was mentioned positively earlier on CNBC.
  • CNBC commentator Jon Najarian chose the stock as his "final trade" on a CNBC show.
  • Najarian noted STWD's 7% dividend yield.
  • Earlier, Starwood Real Estate Income Trust and Morningstar Properties Form Joint Venture Focused on the Self-Storage Sector.
  • Also see, Nucor, Bausch Health near session highs amid positive mentions on CNBC.
  • See SA contributor Brad Thomas's piece entitled "Starwood Property Trust: 5-Star REIT With A Billionaire Backer."
