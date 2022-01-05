Eagle provides FY22 business updates; to launch Endo’s Vasostrict generic this month

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) will begin shipping its recently approved generic version of Endo International's (NASDAQ:ENDP) Vasostrict (vasopressin) product on Jan. 17.
  • The company said that on Feb. 1 it will launch PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use liquid with a unique J-code.
  • Eagle added that its bendamustine franchise continues to grow, including the launch of the TREAKISYM ready-to-dilute formulation in Japan in Q1 2021. Together with a potential approval of the rapid infusion (50ml) liquid formulation, it could generate ~$20M of combined royalty and milestone revenue in 2022.
  • The company noted that based on discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration it will soon begin human pilot studies of its fulvestrant product candidate to treat HR+/HER- advanced breast cancer.
  • In addition, Eagle said it is on track to submit a new drug application seeking approval of Landiolol in H1 2022. Landiolol is being evaluated for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.
  • The company added that it plans to begin trials of CAL02 to treat severe bacterial pneumonia, later this year.
  • “Importantly, our already-strong balance sheet and cash position will benefit from the two launches and position us well to deploy our cash strategically through additional in-licensing opportunities, as well as potential acquisitions of companies or products,” said Eagle President and CEO Scott Tarriff.
