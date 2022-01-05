Lindsay Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 2:13 PM ETLindsay Corporation (LNN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.41M (+29.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.