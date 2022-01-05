Amazon sells 150 millionth Fire TV, sets auto integration deals
- Amazon.com (AMZN -1.1%) has claimed a key milestone for its video hardware, saying it's sold more than 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide.
- At the end of last year, the company reported having more than 50 million active Fire TV accounts. (By comparison, Roku (ROKU -9.9%) noted 56.4 million active streaming accounts at the end of Q3.)
- At CES, it's also announced deals with Ford Motor and Stellantis to deliver Fire TV to in-car entertainment systems. That will mean embedding the video service in 2022 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator, as well as into the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica.
- The deal with Stellantis goes beyond Fire TV, Variety notes: The companies will team up to deploy Amazon Web Services and Amazon Last Mile across the automaker's business. And Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis' Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicle, for use in its delivery network.
- Roku is tumbling today after an initiation at Underweight by Atlantic Equities, which sees almost 50% downside in the stock.