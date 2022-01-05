Bed Bath & Beyond FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 05, 2022 2:18 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (-25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.