Carrier Global's Automated Logic acquires controls contractor
Jan. 05, 2022 2:20 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global's (CARR -1.2%) Automated Logic Contracting Services announces acquisition of controls contractor - Integrated Control Systems.
- With offices in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, Integrated Control Systems operates as a total solutions provider of automated building controls.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- "This strategic acquisition enables growth through expansion into new geographies, growing services and creating recurring sales opportunity. Combining the strengths of our products and services with the strong, local presence of ICSI provides new customer value-added services and areas of expertise, especially with healthy building solutions, connected services, and more," comments Meredith Emmerich, Vice President, North America Commercial HVAC, Carrier.
- Carrier Global on Tuesday said that it plans to buy back $500M worth of common stock as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement.
- Also Read: BofA's top 10 Q1 ideas gather precision picks for a volatile quarter