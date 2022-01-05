Global M&A deals annual volume reach highest level since 2008: Willis Towers
Jan. 05, 2022
- Willis Towers Watson’s Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor's latest research on completed deals revealed that global deal makers achieved their first positive M&A performance for one full year since 2016.
- The data indicates that global activity achieved new highs as completed deals valued $100M+ reached 1,047 in 2021 (highest since Willis Towers Watson’s analysis commenced in 2008) compared to 674 in the prior year.
- Region-wise analysis:
- North America deal volume remained strong with acquirers closing 614 deals, almost double the 325 deals recorded in prior 12 months; outperformed their regional index by the narrowest of margins (+0.5 percentage points).
- APAC deal makers recorded their strongest performance since 2016, outperforming their index by +16.8 percentage points; however it closed only fractionally more deals (193) regionally compared with 2020 (173) due to fewer Chinese acquisitions suppressing volumes.
- European acquirers outperformed their regional index, showing a positive performance of +3.9 percentage points and 199 deals closed in 2021, compared to 155 deals in the prior 12 months.
- U.K. acquirers have consistently outperformed the FTSE All-Share index over the past five years, recording a positive performance of +5.7 percentage points for the year.
- For the fifth consecutive year, Goldman Sachs occupied the first position (24.1% market share) for advising on M&A, as per Bloomberg data.
- As per Refinitiv data reported by Reuters, global M&A volumes in 2021 stood at $5.8T for first time ever; largest deals of the year included AT&T (NYSE:T) $43B deal to merge its media businesses with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), Canadian Pacific Railway's (NYSE:CP) $31B takeover of Kansas City Southern and breakups of General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- For 2022, Willis Towers Watson foresees the following 5 M&A trends:
- ESG goals are likely to drive M&S boom wherein decarbonization will drive deals, with additional opportunities for new ventures stemming from climate risk mitigation innovation.
- Businesses have been focusing on the digital transformation of their operations for a number of years, with the pandemic increasing the speed and scale of change.
- Supply chain drives M&A for companies to achieve more self-sufficiency in their products and services; this will be achieved through either reshoring, nearshoring or M&A by vertically integrating upstream links to improve certainty of delivery.
- For building professional in-house corporate development teams, enabling firms to identify and act on opportunities, will further enhance acquirers’ capacity to undertake M&A deals even during high volatility.
- Most deal makers will target to match or exceed their 2021 deal total, but they will also be concerned that inflation pressures and ESG issues could have a negative impact on deal performance.
- Also, the report indicates that China looks unlikely to remain the powerhouse of international, cross-border deals, which may serve to stimulate activity in other places such as Japan, India and Southeast Asia.
- "M&A activity in 2022 looks poised to match the peaks of 2015, although deals will remain susceptible to increasing challenges. High valuations, deal complexity, competition for high-quality assets and pandemic-fueled supply chain disruption will continue to have knock-on consequences for deal makers," Senior Director, HR M&A Duncan Smithson commented.