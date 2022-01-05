Global M&A deals annual volume reach highest level since 2008: Willis Towers

Jan. 05, 2022 2:49 PM ETJNJ, GE, DISCA, CP, TBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Group of business people holding a jigsaw puzzle pieces.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Willis Towers Watson’s Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor's latest research on completed deals revealed that global deal makers achieved their first positive M&A performance for one full year since 2016.
  • The data indicates that global activity achieved new highs as completed deals valued $100M+ reached 1,047 in 2021 (highest since Willis Towers Watson’s analysis commenced in 2008) compared to 674 in the prior year.
  • Region-wise analysis:
  1. North America deal volume remained strong with acquirers closing 614 deals, almost double the 325 deals recorded in prior 12 months; outperformed their regional index by the narrowest of margins (+0.5 percentage points).
  2. APAC deal makers recorded their strongest performance since 2016, outperforming their index by +16.8 percentage points; however it closed only fractionally more deals (193) regionally compared with 2020 (173) due to fewer Chinese acquisitions suppressing volumes.
  3. European acquirers outperformed their regional index, showing a positive performance of +3.9 percentage points and 199 deals closed in 2021, compared to 155 deals in the prior 12 months.
  4. U.K. acquirers have consistently outperformed the FTSE All-Share index over the past five years, recording a positive performance of +5.7 percentage points for the year.
  • For the fifth consecutive year, Goldman Sachs occupied the first position (24.1% market share) for advising on M&A, as per Bloomberg data.
  • As per Refinitiv data reported by Reuters, global M&A volumes in 2021 stood at $5.8T for first time ever; largest deals of the year included AT&T (NYSE:T) $43B deal to merge its media businesses with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), Canadian Pacific Railway's (NYSE:CP) $31B takeover of Kansas City Southern and breakups of General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • For 2022, Willis Towers Watson foresees the following 5 M&A trends:
  1. ESG goals are likely to drive M&S boom wherein decarbonization will drive deals, with additional opportunities for new ventures stemming from climate risk mitigation innovation.
  2. Businesses have been focusing on the digital transformation of their operations for a number of years, with the pandemic increasing the speed and scale of change.
  3. Supply chain drives M&A for companies to achieve more self-sufficiency in their products and services; this will be achieved through either reshoring, nearshoring or M&A by vertically integrating upstream links to improve certainty of delivery.
  4. For building professional in-house corporate development teams, enabling firms to identify and act on opportunities, will further enhance acquirers’ capacity to undertake M&A deals even during high volatility.
  5. Most deal makers will target to match or exceed their 2021 deal total, but they will also be concerned that inflation pressures and ESG issues could have a negative impact on deal performance.
  • Also, the report indicates that China looks unlikely to remain the powerhouse of international, cross-border deals, which may serve to stimulate activity in other places such as Japan, India and Southeast Asia.
  • "M&A activity in 2022 looks poised to match the peaks of 2015, although deals will remain susceptible to increasing challenges. High valuations, deal complexity, competition for high-quality assets and pandemic-fueled supply chain disruption will continue to have knock-on consequences for deal makers," Senior Director, HR M&A Duncan Smithson commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.