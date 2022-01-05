BHP weighs options as Cerro Colorado banned again from extracting water
Jan. 05, 2022 2:48 PM ETBHP Group (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP (BHP +1.4%) says it will modify operations at its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to reduce the impact of a court ruling that prevents it from drawing water from a nearby aquifer for 90 days, as the company evaluates its legal options.
- BHP said last Friday that Chile's First Environmental Court had issued a new measure prohibiting it from extracting water from the aquifer, which would affect the mine's $467M operational continuity project.
- The miner says it will halt one of Cerro Colorado's plants and operate the remaining facilities with some limitations, while also offering vacation time for some workers and others will work from home.
- BHP's environmental license for Cerro Colorado, which produced 68.9K metric tons of copper in 2020, runs until the end of next year.
- As Chile's new government prepares to take a harder environmental line on copper projects, analysts may start to question whether political risk is priced into the commodity or the equities of global producers such as BHP.